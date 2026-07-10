Govt prioritising amenities for displaced families returning to Bastar villages as Naxal threat recedes: Collector

With the decline in Naxal violence across Bastar, displaced families are returning to their native villages, prompting the Chhattisgarh government to prioritise the restoration of infrastructure and basic amenities to facilitate their resettlement. Speaking to ANI, Baster Collector Aakash Chhikara said the administration is focusing on road connectivity and other essential services to ensure returning families can rebuild their lives with dignity and security.

"In the past, when the Naxal menace was prevalent here, many families moved to other regions due to fear or other reasons. Now that the district and the entire Bastar region are becoming Naxal-free and these families are returning, the government is working continuously--on a top-priority basis--to provide them with all necessary amenities. For instance, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 236 kilometres of roads have already been sanctioned in Phase 4 (Batch 1), and another 292 kilometres are proposed under Batch 2," Chhikara told ANI. Residents who had once fled the violence said the improving security situation has encouraged families to return to their ancestral homes.

Fuldev Thakur, a resident of Koleng-Chhinggur village, said many families who had migrated due to Naxal violence are now rebuilding their lives in the village. "Initially, there were 107 households here. About 60 to 70 families fled the area, but they have now returned to their original villages. Things are fine now. More than 30 families have already returned. People are coming back and trying to rebuild their lives. Previously, they were getting beaten up from all sides because of the Naxalites. That is why they fled. They also had no land elsewhere," he said.

Earlier this week, the Chhattisgarh government said the eradication of Naxalism has opened the door for displaced families to return to villages such as Balebeda and Garpa, where they are receiving assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Authorities are also restoring schools, drinking water facilities, roads and other public infrastructure as part of efforts to revive villages once abandoned due to Naxal violence. (ANI)