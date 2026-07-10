"This is a systemic failure": Father of Jaipur schoolgirl who died after fall demands abetment to suicide charges against teacher, judicial scrutiny into case

The father of a student who died after allegedly falling from the roof of Jaipur's Neerja Modi School last year has demanded that more stringent charges be invoked against the school authorities and the class teacher, alleging that newly surfaced CCTV footage points to sustained bullying and systemic failures by the institution. Speaking to ANI, Vijay Meena, father of the deceased student, said the police chargesheet filed earlier this month only invokes negligence charges against the class teacher, principal and school management, while the family has been demanding charges of abetment to suicide and provisions under the Juvenile Justice Act.

"It has been eight months. CCTV footage has come to light. We demand an abetment to suicide case against the class teacher. That section has still not been imposed. Police filed a chargesheet on July 2, which has a section of negligence against the class teacher. The principal and owner of the school also face only negligence charges. We demand an abetment to suicide case. Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2015, should be invoked against the principal and owner. This is a systemic failure. We want judicial scrutiny into the case," Meena said. Alleging serious lapses by the school administration, he claimed the institution prioritised cost-cutting over student safety and employed unqualified teaching staff.

"Such schools, which charge Rs 2 lakh in fees, had blind spots in the building only due to cost-cutting. They hired teachers on a contract basis. Many teachers are unqualified and do not even have a BEd degrees. Imagine how that school is functioning. CCTV footage also shows my daughter being bullied by students even while the class was going on. Students were ganging up against her," he alleged. The student died in November 2025 after allegedly falling from the roof of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur. Police and forensic teams had launched an investigation, while Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar directed the District Education Officer to probe the incident and submit a report.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) withdrew the school's senior secondary affiliation with immediate effect, citing "complete failure" of the counselling mechanism and redressal system to address student safety concerns. A CBSE fact-finding committee found serious violations of mandatory safety norms and concluded that the school's lapses directly affected the mental and physical well-being of students. While students of Classes X and XII were permitted to complete the 2025-26 academic session from the same institution, the Board directed that students of Classes IX and XI be shifted to nearby schools. (ANI)