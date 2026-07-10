Soccer-City sign goalkeeper Charles from Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City have signed 20-year-old goalkeeper Pierce Charles from Sheffield Wednesday on a contract until 2031, with a loan to Queens Park Rangers for the 2026-27 season.

Reuters | Manchester City Have Signed Northern Ireland Goalkeeper Pierce Charles From Sheffield Wednesday On A Contract Until | Updated: 10-07-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 15:11 IST
Soccer-City sign goalkeeper Charles from Sheffield Wednesday
  • Country:
  • Northern Ireland

Manchester City ​have signed Northern ​Ireland goalkeeper ‌Pierce Charles ​from Sheffield Wednesday on a contract until 2031, ‌the Premier League club said on Friday. The 20-year-old, who returns to City after previously ‌spending time in the club's academy ‌before joining Sheffield Wednesday, will spend the 2026-27 season on loan at Championship side Queens Park ⁠Rangers.

"To ​be ⁠back at Manchester City is a very special ⁠and proud moment both for me and ​my family," Charles said in a statement. "I ⁠know first hand what a special club City ⁠is ​and I am so excited about looking to the future." Charles made ⁠his senior debut for Northern Ireland in 2024 ⁠and ⁠has since won 12 caps for his country.

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