MP: Congress demands SC-monitored probe into Ram Temple donation row, alleges lack of transparency

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Madhya Pradesh in-charge Harish Chaudhary on Friday questioned the functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, alleging a lack of transparency in the Ram Temple's construction, financial management and handling of devotees' donations, and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the matter. Addressing a press conference in Indore, Chaudhary said, "The Supreme Court's judgment had envisaged the construction of the Ram Temple through a religious trust. But is the trust that was formed a religious trust? The answer is no. The top office-bearers of the Ram Temple Trust are not from a religious background; rather, they are from the Prime Minister's Office and the RSS. The treasurer is an RSS-trained member. When the trust was constituted, its office-bearers were appointed by the Prime Minister and the RSS."

He also questioned the expenditure incurred on the temple's construction, alleging the construction company initially claimed to construct the temple Rs 1 and later it came to light that around Rs 2100 crore was spent. "Before the temple construction began, L&T (construction company) had announced that it would construct the temple for just Re 1. Despite that, over Rs 2,100 crore was spent on the construction. Why was such an expenditure incurred? Shouldn't the country ask this question? Stone traders who wanted to donate stones free of cost were ignored, while stones were allegedly purchased at rates higher than the market price," the Congress leader said.

He further asked why the trust was kept outside the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, alleging that when a trust is formed by the government and initiated with government support should legally come under the RTI Act, but why was it kept outside its ambit? "What was the intention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS behind this? The country wants to know," Choudhary asked.

He further said that every devotee of Lord Ram and every citizen has the right to know how the offerings and donations made to the temple have been utilised. Why was this constitutional right denied? Additionally, the Congress leader alleged that the inauguration of the Ram Temple was politically timed, saying, "Why was the inauguration of an incomplete temple held at that particular time? Was it because elections were approaching?"

He also questioned the expenditure on the consecration ceremony, stating that around 8,000 guests attended the inauguration, and hundreds of crores of rupees were allegedly spent on the arrangements. Was that justified? Targeting the investigation into the alleged donation-related irregularities, Chaudhary said, "Who is responsible for the donation theft? By implicating small employees, whom are they trying to protect? The SIT chief, VV Pant, has a questionable administrative record. What was his role during the arrangements at the Kumbh stampede? Everyone knows."

"When the Prime Minister took credit for the formation of the trust, the foundation stone laying and the inauguration of the temple, shouldn't he also take responsibility for what has happened? The trust was kept outside the RTI framework despite knowing who would run it. Responsibility lies with the Prime Minister, and he must answer the country," the Congress leader said. Demanding judicial intervention, Chaudhary said, "The country wants a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the matter. Citizens have the right to know whether their faith has been betrayed, whether their donations have been misused, and whether those responsible will face impartial legal action if found guilty." (ANI)