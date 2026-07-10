Relentless rain batters Sirmaur; Jaton dam opens all 10 gates, rescue operations underway

Heavy rainfall has lashed Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district for the past 36 hours, severely disrupting normal life and prompting authorities to open all 10 gates of the Giri Jaton Dam as a precautionary measure. With the water level in the Giri River rising steadily due to incessant rain, officials released water from the dam and issued an alert for downstream areas, warning of the possibility of flooding and landslides. Residents living along the river have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid venturing near the riverbanks.

The relentless downpour has caused widespread damage across the district. In Nahan, a retaining wall collapsed, sending debris onto nearby houses. The district administration carried out rescue operations and shifted affected residents to safety. Deputy Commissioner, the local MLA and the SDM visited the affected area to assess the situation and oversee relief and rescue efforts.

Heavy rain has also led to waterlogging at several locations, while dozens of roads across the district have been blocked due to landslides and debris, disrupting traffic and connectivity. As a precautionary measure, all educational institutions in Sirmaur district remained closed on Friday in view of the continuing heavy rainfall and the adverse weather conditions.

The administration has appealed to residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary and to follow official advisories as the district continues to experience intense monsoon activity. The downpour has significantly impacted the State. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), by late Thursday evening, 75 roads were closed, 29 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) were affected, and five water supply schemes were disrupted due to the rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rainfall in Shimla and Sirmaur on Friday, while moderate to heavy rain is likely in Solan. Moderate rainfall has been predicted for Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, Hamirpur and Chamba, light to moderate rain for Kangra, Una and Bilaspur, and light rain in Lahaul-Spiti. (ANI)