BRS Demands Nationwide Voter Verification to Eliminate Duplicates

In New Delhi, representatives from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) met with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, pushing for a national initiative to detect and remove duplicate voter entries. The delegation comprised party officials B Vinod Kumar, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, and Soma Bharath Kumar.

The BRS underscored its endorsement for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026, emphasizing the aim of ensuring 'One Citizen - One Vote' without disenfranchising any legitimate voter. To this end, approximately 35,000 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) have been deployed across Telangana for identifying questionable voter registrations.

A preliminary audit conducted by the BRS uncovered several instances of suspected duplicate votes across Telangana’s 119 Assembly constituencies, prompting the need for meticulous verification by the Election Commission. Instances included repetitions within and between Telangana and neighboring states, necessitating a thorough scientific evaluation.

The analysis revealed an average of 16,243 duplications per constituency, peaking at 53,695, labeled as suspicions requiring statutory confirmation. Given Telangana’s borders with states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the party urged the Commission to spotlight interstate duplications during SIR-2026.

To streamline the process, the BRS suggested leveraging advanced technology such as AI, Aadhaar-validation, facial recognition, GIS, and de-duplication software in conjunction with traditional field checks. Reference was made to Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation, highlighting voters potentially having registrations in both states, which necessitates rectification to allow for single, legal registrations of their choice.

With reference to the Representation of the People Act, the party reiterated that holding multiple registrations violates legal statutes and such should be eradicated in the ongoing voter list revision. They vowed cooperative support to the Election Commission in achieving a scientific and legally compliant revision.