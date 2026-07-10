High-Profile Scrutiny: Shikohpur Land Deal Sparks Legal Intrigue

The Enforcement Directorate has submitted a status report to a special court regarding the Shikohpur Land Deal money laundering case, involving Robert Vadra and DLF. While the probe continues into DLF's role, the court awaits a translated document for further examination. The next hearing is on August 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 22:56 IST
High-Profile Scrutiny: Shikohpur Land Deal Sparks Legal Intrigue
Official logo of Enforcement Directorate (Photo/ED). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The ongoing investigation into the Shikohpur Land Deal has intensified as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a status report on Friday, implicating high-profile individuals such as Robert Vadra in a money laundering case. The report, submitted at the Rouse Avenue Court, highlights the potential involvement of DLF, a prominent real estate company.

Special Judge Sushant Changotra received the sealed report, which detailed that further probes are necessary to ascertain the role of M/s DLF in the affair. Meanwhile, deliberations in court were marked by debates over access to the report's contents, as Vadra sought a translated copy of key documents.

The court expressed dissatisfaction over unanswered queries from the previous hearing, directing the ED to clarify ambiguities in the upcoming report due on August 21. With the investigation at a critical juncture, the role of various accused parties and the alleged misuse of Rs. 58 crores remain under the microscope.

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