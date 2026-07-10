ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹940.77 Crore in Mahadev Betting Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹940.77 crore linked to businessman Vikas Garg, intensifying its probe into the Mahadev Online Book illegal betting case. With this, the total assets frozen in the case rise to ₹3,800 crore, highlighting the scale of alleged money laundering operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:02 IST
ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹940.77 Crore in Mahadev Betting Probe
Official logo of Enforcement Directorate (Photo/ED). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action in its ongoing investigation into the Mahadev Online Book illegal betting case by attaching assets valued at ₹940.77 crore. These assets are purportedly connected to Delhi-based businessman Vikas Garg, as well as his family members and entities under his control. The ED has petitioned the Adjudicating Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to affirm the provisional attachment as mandated by the law. The seized assets include residential properties, land parcels, equity shares, and various securities. According to the ED, these assets are the proceeds of crime from the illicit betting operations of Mahadev Online Book and Skyexchange.

This latest attachment represents one of the largest in the ED's investigation into the Mahadev case. The total asset value attached, seized, or frozen now amounts to approximately ₹3,800 crore, with the latest attachment accounting for nearly a quarter of this sum. Investigations revealed that the betting syndicate functioned via a franchise-based 'panel' network operating from abroad and was generating over ₹450 crore monthly through illegal betting activities. The ED claims that the funds were channeled through shell companies and laundered via complex financial transactions before being invested in shares, land, and other assets.

According to the agency, around ₹940.77 crore of illicit funds were funneled into entities controlled by Vikas Garg. These funds were allegedly layered through several entities and used to acquire assets. The investigation is based on multiple FIRs filed by the police in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal against operators, promoters, and associates of the illegal betting platforms involved in allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery. The ED has issued seven Provisional Attachment Orders and submitted prosecution complaints, including supplementary ones, to the Special Court (PMLA) in Raipur, which has recognized the offence of money laundering. Prior to the latest actions, assets worth approximately ₹2,825 crore, including overseas properties, had already been attached, seized, or frozen, bringing the total to ₹3,800 crore in the Mahadev inquiry.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
4
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

Can Microbes Help Break the World’s Microplastic Burden?

Power, Chips, Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Price Shock Reshaping AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026