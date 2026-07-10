Crocodile Creates Panic in Madhya Pradesh Village, Safely Rescued by Forest Department

In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, a crocodile found its way into a residential village, causing panic among locals. The Forest Department's quick response ensured the reptile was safely rescued and released into the Son Gharial Sanctuary. This incident highlights monsoon impacts on local wildlife movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 22:57 IST
Crocodile Creates Panic in Madhya Pradesh Village, Safely Rescued by Forest Department
Crocodile released into Son Gharial Sanctuary (Photo/forest department rescue team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A typically serene Friday morning turned tense in the village of Panwar Chauhanan Tola in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, as a crocodile strayed into the residential area, prompting alarm among the inhabitants. Witnessing the unexpected visitor, the villagers promptly contacted the Forest Department for assistance.

Responding swiftly, a rescue team, under the supervision of Assistant Forest Range Officer Pankaj Mishra, arrived at the scene. Thanks to their expertise, they captured the crocodile without incident, later transporting it to the Son Gharial Sanctuary. "Our team acted quickly after receiving the alert about the crocodile emerging from a canal," said Mishra, underscoring the efficiency of the operation.

Post-rescue, the crocodile was taken to the Forest Range Office for a health check-up, performed by veterinarians, before its release. Explaining the occurrence, Mishra noted that monsoons elevate water levels, often leading crocodiles to traverse new territories. The Forest Department cautions residents to maintain distance from wildlife and notify officials to ensure successful rescues.

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