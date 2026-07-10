Crocodile Creates Panic in Madhya Pradesh Village, Safely Rescued by Forest Department

A typically serene Friday morning turned tense in the village of Panwar Chauhanan Tola in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, as a crocodile strayed into the residential area, prompting alarm among the inhabitants. Witnessing the unexpected visitor, the villagers promptly contacted the Forest Department for assistance.

Responding swiftly, a rescue team, under the supervision of Assistant Forest Range Officer Pankaj Mishra, arrived at the scene. Thanks to their expertise, they captured the crocodile without incident, later transporting it to the Son Gharial Sanctuary. "Our team acted quickly after receiving the alert about the crocodile emerging from a canal," said Mishra, underscoring the efficiency of the operation.

Post-rescue, the crocodile was taken to the Forest Range Office for a health check-up, performed by veterinarians, before its release. Explaining the occurrence, Mishra noted that monsoons elevate water levels, often leading crocodiles to traverse new territories. The Forest Department cautions residents to maintain distance from wildlife and notify officials to ensure successful rescues.