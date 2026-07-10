Karnataka CM Unveils 2026 Mysuru Dasara Plans

In a bid to keep the rich cultural tapestry of Karnataka illuminated, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced the schedule for the renowned 2026 Mysuru Dasara celebrations. The event, steeped in tradition, will span 11 days and aims to uphold the state's heritage, values, and cultural practices.

Key events during the festival include the 'Gajapooje' on August 26 and the ceremonial inauguration on October 11. The 'Jamboo Savari Pushparchane', a traditional floral tribute, is set to occur on October 21 during the auspicious 'Meena Lagna', reflecting the adherence to scholarly guidance and the Mysuru 'Panchanga'.

The state government is contemplating inviting internationally celebrated singers to enhance the festival, while ensuring Karnataka's unique culture remains central. Discussions about enhancing visitor experience and tackling issues like the misuse of Dasara passes are also on the agenda, along with plans to showcase indigenous sports like Kambala.