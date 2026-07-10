Dwarka Set to Emerge as Delhi's New Economic Powerhouse
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu stressed on transforming Dwarka into a major economic hub with clean, sustainable industries. Infrastructure upgrades and policy reforms aim to make Dwarka investment-ready. Collaborative efforts focus on easing business processes and enhancing sectors like commerce, hospitality, and healthcare for significant economic growth.
- Country:
- India
In a move to bolster Delhi's economic landscape, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu spearheaded a meeting focusing on strengthening Dwarka as a commercial hub. He emphasized the necessity of urban redevelopment and infrastructure improvement for long-term growth. Sandhu insisted that Dwarka's industrial expansion needs to be sustainable and non-polluting, developed to create vast employment opportunities.
Dwarka, identified as one of Asia's largest planned sub-cities, is perfectly situated to attract substantial investments due to its closeness to the international airport and seamless connectivity. The meeting, attended by industry leaders, aimed to explore policy changes to enhance Dwarka's appeal to investors, especially across sectors like commerce, hospitality, and healthcare.
The Lieutenant Governor lauded the proposals from the industrial sector, underscoring the demand for updating planning norms to accommodate evolving urban needs. Key suggestions included infrastructure enhancements, research facilities, and streamlined approval processes. Additionally, promoting knowledge-based industries and MICE infrastructure were proposed to leverage Dwarka's potential as an investment destination.