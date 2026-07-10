Delhi Launches Ambitious Rainwater Harvesting Initiative in Schools

In a landmark move towards water conservation, the Delhi Government has partnered with Indraprastha Gas Limited and Ehsaas NGO to implement a rainwater harvesting project in 75 schools under the 'Catch the Rain' initiative. The agreement, signed at the Delhi Secretariat, marks a significant step in environmental sustainability.

As part of the initiative, the project aims to recharge approximately two lakh litres of groundwater annually per school, with plans to extend the systems to nearly 800 schools. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the initiative's role in making educational institutions greener and fostering a sense of environmental responsibility among students.

The project, funded by IGL's CSR initiative, includes the installation and maintenance of modern rainwater harvesting systems. Ehsaas NGO will oversee implementation, while the Directorate of Education will support the administrative functions, ensuring technology integration and comprehensive conservation education in schools.