Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: First Phase to Launch Next Year

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed on Saturday that the Surat to Bilimora section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will commence operations next year. Speaking at the HYSEA GCCS & IT Roundtable in Hyderabad, Vaishnaw stressed the swift construction of India's inaugural bullet train corridor.

'The first bullet train project is currently under construction between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, showing significant progress. We aim to start the initial section in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor between Surat and Bilimora next year,' Vaishnaw stated. The Minister outlined plans for phased openings of the remaining sections of the corridor.

'Subsequent phases will extend from Vapi to Surat, Vapi to Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad to Thane, and finally Ahmedabad to Mumbai,' Vaishnaw explained. Additionally, he updated on the 'Nav-Nirmaan' initiative, noting that 261 railway stations have been revamped at 'an unprecedented pace.'

Discussing the redevelopment of Secunderabad station, Vaishnaw highlighted the innovative approach to construction without halting train traffic. 'Globally, railway redevelopment stops traffic, but we’re working amid ongoing operations. An air concourse is being constructed, ensuring safety and quality,' he remarked.

Speaking post the roundtable event, Vaishnaw emphasized the transformative role of high-speed corridors in regional economies. 'Under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, Hyderabad will become a high-speed hub with corridors to Pune, Chennai, and Bengaluru, driving significant regional development,' he asserted.

Vaishnaw also pointed out the technological advancements in Telangana, a major beneficiary of the Centre's electronics manufacturing initiatives. 'Over a hundred electronics firms have thrived under these programs, with Telangana receiving a Rs 5,400 crore railway budget boost, spearheading substantial change,' he concluded.