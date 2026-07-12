Zelenskiy's Strategic Shakeup: A New Direction for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans to replace Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, praising her service while indicating a new strategic direction for the government. Opposition speculates Svyrydenko might become the U.S. ambassador, leading to a governmental reshuffle. Potential successors include officials from the energy and defense sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Sunday He Had Proposed Replacing Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko I Am Grateful To Yuliia For Her Clear | Updated: 12-07-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 17:25 IST
Zelenskiy's Strategic Shakeup: A New Direction for Ukraine

In a significant political announcement on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed his proposal to replace Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. He commended Svyrydenko for her effective leadership and offered her a new role in relations with a vital partner, though he did not specify details of her prospective position.

Zelenskiy's move aims to align the government with an updated political strategy, hinting at further changes within law enforcement leadership. The announcement has sparked speculation about Svyrydenko's potential appointment as the ambassador to the United States, as noted by opposition lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Under Ukrainian law, the resignation of the prime minister leads to the dissolution of the entire government, necessitating parliamentary approval. Among the possible candidates for prime minister are Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, and the head of Naftogaz, Serhiy Koretskyi.

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