ASEAN's Diplomatic Push: Aung San Suu Kyi's Health and Political Future

Foreign Ministers From The Southeast Asian Bloc Asean Were Told On Sunday By Their Myanmar Counterpart That Detained Former Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Is In Good Health And Would Be Looked After

Foreign ministers from the ASEAN bloc were briefed by Myanmar's representative, who claimed that detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health.

This meeting marked renewed efforts to address the prolonged civil crisis since the military coup and to rekindle a peace process that has yet to succeed.

The ASEAN envoy called for direct access to Suu Kyi to verify her condition and encouraged Myanmar to adhere to a previously agreed peace plan.