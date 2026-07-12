Prince Yadav Replaces Harshit Rana in Indian ODI Squad

Harshit Rana has been ruled out of India's ODI series against England due to a hamstring injury. The BCCI announced Prince Yadav as his replacement for the three-match series, altering the squad dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Hamstring Injury Has Sidelined Indian Seamer Harshit Rana From The Upcoming Threematch Oneday International Odi Series With England | Updated: 12-07-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 17:35 IST
Prince Yadav Replaces Harshit Rana in Indian ODI Squad
Harshit Rana

Indian fast bowler Harshit Rana will miss the upcoming One-Day International series against England after sustaining a hamstring injury. The news comes as a setback to the team, which had anticipated Rana's contributions on the field.

In response to Rana's unavailability, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has quickly acted to fill the gap left by the seamer. Prince Yadav has been named as Rana's replacement in the squad, poised to bring fresh skills to the lineup.

The adjustment in the team composition highlights the rigorous process cricket boards face when unexpected injuries occur. The three-match ODI series will now see how well Yadav steps into his new role under high-pressure conditions.

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