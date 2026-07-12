Prince Yadav Replaces Harshit Rana in Indian ODI Squad

Indian fast bowler Harshit Rana will miss the upcoming One-Day International series against England after sustaining a hamstring injury. The news comes as a setback to the team, which had anticipated Rana's contributions on the field.

In response to Rana's unavailability, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has quickly acted to fill the gap left by the seamer. Prince Yadav has been named as Rana's replacement in the squad, poised to bring fresh skills to the lineup.

The adjustment in the team composition highlights the rigorous process cricket boards face when unexpected injuries occur. The three-match ODI series will now see how well Yadav steps into his new role under high-pressure conditions.