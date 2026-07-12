Fourth Bear Attack: Teen Stabilized and Referred to Jammu Hospital

A 14-year-old boy in Doda suffered severe injuries from a bear attack and has been stabilized and referred to the Government Medical College in Jammu. This incident marks the fourth bear attack case reported in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 18:36 IST
Fourth Bear Attack: Teen Stabilized and Referred to Jammu Hospital
GMC Doda Superintendent Tanveer Ahmed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A 14-year-old boy named Mohammad Asif is the latest victim of a bear attack in Doda, stabilised before being referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu for advanced treatment. Hospital officials have confirmed it as the fourth such case in the area.

GMC Doda Superintendent Tanveer Ahmed provided details on Sunday, describing the injuries sustained by Asif as affecting the head, face, and back. The boy was stabilised and diagnosed with a head injury before being sent to Jammu Medical College.

Ahmed urged residents to promptly report such incidents, emphasizing the need for immediate medical intervention. This appeal marks the hospital's commitment to manage these recurring wildlife encounter cases efficiently.

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