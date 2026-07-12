Escalation in the Gulf: U.S. and Iran Trade Blows Over Strategic Waterway

Us And Iranian Forces Have Exchanged Heavy Missile And Drone Assaults

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged missile and drone fire over the weekend, primarily targeting facilities near the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait, a vital passage for global oil shipments, has become a flashpoint in the conflict, with Iran reportedly closing it to unauthorized vessels following aggressive actions. The renewed hostilities have cast doubt on a recent, fragile agreement aimed at reopening this strategic waterway.

Geopolitical stakes are high as the strife has already influenced rising global energy prices, posing challenges for governments involved, especially amid upcoming U.S. elections.