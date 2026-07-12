Assam's Bold Drive Against Narcotics Gains Momentum

The Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed strong support for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's commitment to tackling narcotics through a comprehensive destruction drive. Senior State BJP spokesperson Brojen Mahanta praised the Chief Minister for his unwavering leadership in intensifying efforts against drug trafficking and abuse in the state.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister inaugurated a significant narcotics destruction initiative at the 14th Assam Police Battalion's premises in Daulashal, Nalbari. Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Narayan Deka, MLA of the Barkhetri Legislative Assembly, were present. During the event, narcotics valued at ₹472.51 crore were incinerated, as the Assam BJP reported. Similar district-level programs will follow across Assam under the Assam Police's statewide campaign.

Addressing the audience, the Chief Minister highlighted that Assam seizes over ₹1,000 crore worth of narcotic substances annually. He affirmed the Assam Police's relentless pursuit of drug traffickers, promising to intensify the campaign further. Sarma also announced the installation of a cutting-edge drug incineration machine provided by the Government of India at Daulashal for future destruction efforts.

The next ten days will see the destruction of various narcotics, including heroin, cannabis, and methamphetamine, valued at hundreds of crores. Sarma emphasized the state's achievements, noting the registration of nearly 3,300 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act over the last five years, leading to the seizure of drugs worth over ₹3,227 crore.

Under Union Home Minister Amit Shah's leadership, a robust inter-state coordination mechanism has been established, strengthening the nationwide anti-drug campaign. The Chief Minister noted a decline in Assam's use as a transit route for drug trafficking since the BJP's rise in West Bengal.

Sarma reiterated the state government's resolute commitment to eradicating drugs from Assam, ensuring the strictest legal actions continue against those in the illegal narcotics trade, as part of building a drug-free society.