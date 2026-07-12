Evacuation in Sarcelles: Suspicious Car Near Synagogue Sparks Alarm
Around 300 residents were evacuated from a neighborhood in Sarcelles, a suburb of Paris, due to a car deemed suspicious located near a synagogue. The incident, occurring in a multicultural area with a significant Jewish population, prompted French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez to address the concern on Sunday.
Approximately 300 residents faced evacuation from a neighborhood in Sarcelles, a multicultural suburb of Paris, on account of a suspicious vehicle found in close proximity to a synagogue.
French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez reported the incident, highlighting the diverse population of the area, which includes a prominent Jewish community.
The vehicle's presence raised security concerns, prompting immediate evacuation measures to ensure public safety in the neighborhood.