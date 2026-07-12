Evacuation in Sarcelles: Suspicious Car Near Synagogue Sparks Alarm

About People Were Evacuated From A Neighbourhood In Sarcelles

Approximately 300 residents faced evacuation from a neighborhood in Sarcelles, a multicultural suburb of Paris, on account of a suspicious vehicle found in close proximity to a synagogue.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez reported the incident, highlighting the diverse population of the area, which includes a prominent Jewish community.

The vehicle's presence raised security concerns, prompting immediate evacuation measures to ensure public safety in the neighborhood.