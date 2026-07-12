Fiery Exchange between Congress and BRS over Kaleshwaram Project

A sharp verbal clash has erupted between Telangana's ruling Congress and the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. BRS leader KT Rama Rao criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for inflammatory comments, pledging BRS's commitment to advocate for farmers’ rights and water supply in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 19:44 IST
Fiery Exchange between Congress and BRS over Kaleshwaram Project
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A heated verbal confrontation has unfolded between the ruling Congress party and the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, centered on the contentious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. The exchange, marked by emotive language and high-stakes accusations, underscores the political tensions around resource management in the state.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) directed a blistering critique at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, demanding an apology for his remarks implicating 'blood on crops' and advocating 'belt treatment.' KTR accused the Congress of historically sidelining Telangana and vowed that his party would tirelessly champion the rights of farmers, particularly concerning irrigation and water supply issues.

Rao further alleged Congress's negligence towards farmers, suggesting a willingness from the BRS to 'shed blood' to secure farmers' rights. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's provocative comments against KTR and T Harish Rao have spurred demands for a formal apology from the BRS, as tensions over the massive irrigation project continue to escalate.

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