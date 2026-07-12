Fiery Debate in Telangana: Political War Over Water Rights Intensifies
A heated verbal clash has erupted between Telangana's ruling Congress and opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi. BRS leader KT Rama Rao criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's harsh remarks regarding the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, demanding an apology. The dispute underscores the stakes surrounding water rights and farmer welfare in the region.
- Country:
- India
In Telangana, tensions have escalated with a heated exchange between the ruling Congress government and the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao launched a fiery critique of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his controversial remarks implying violence, demanding an apology and accusing the Congress of historical oppression.
Rao emphasized the BRS's commitment to farmers' rights, arguing that Congress has blood on its hands due to past actions, and questioned whether they require more sacrifices before addressing the drought-stricken fields' need for water.
The bitter war of words continued as Reddy made sharp comments implying KTR and other BRS leaders could serve as sacrificial offerings, heightening political tension further.
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