Triumphant Duo: Guo and Mladenovic Claim Wimbledon Women's Doubles Title

Chinese player Guo Hanyu and French player Kristina Mladenovic won their first Wimbledon women's doubles title by defeating Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani. Mladenovic, who overcame a long-term injury, expressed gratitude for her partnership with Guo. The duo's strategic play and resilience led them to victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinese And French Pair Guo Hanyu And Kristina Mladenovic Outwitted Second Seeds Gabriela Dabrowski And Luisa Stefani To Win The Wimbledon Womens Doubles Title On Sunday For Their First Major Triumph Together Mladenovic | Updated: 12-07-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 19:58 IST
Triumphant Duo: Guo and Mladenovic Claim Wimbledon Women's Doubles Title

Chinese and French duo, Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic, claimed victory in the Wimbledon women's doubles final on Sunday. They defeated second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani with a score of 6-3, 7-5, marking their first major triumph as a team.

Mladenovic, who has previously won six Grand Slam doubles titles between 2018 and 2022, faced a challenging recovery from a long-term injury last year. She expressed disbelief and joy after winning her inaugural Wimbledon title, saying, 'It feels like a dream.'

The tenth-seeded pair capitalized on their strategic gameplay, swiftly countering Dabrowski's early tactics and maintaining their composure through the second set. Key moments included Mladenovic's strong forehands and Guo's precise backhand returns, leading to their championship success.

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