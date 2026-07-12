CPI(M) MP Criticizes UDF Government for Extravagant Spending on Legal Appointments

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas leveled fierce criticism against the UDF government on Sunday, accusing it of excessive and wasteful expenditure, particularly concerning the creation of additional government pleader posts. Brittas recalled accusations of 'extravagance' directed at the former LDF government and asserted that the current administration was surpassing its predecessor's expenditure.

The MP alleged that these legal appointments were made without appropriate oversight, resulting in a significant financial burden on the state. According to Brittas, the added positions would drain an extra Rs 17-18 lakh from the state coffers each month. He detailed the unvetted appointments: three Senior Pleaders, three Special Government Pleaders, four Senior Government Pleaders, and six Government Pleaders, each with substantial monthly salaries, contributing to the claimed fiscal strain.

Brittas further criticized the dramatic shift in the language used to describe governmental expenditures post-UDG takeover. Previously, ministerial house upgrades were labeled as 'luxury renovations,' but now they are termed 'repair work.' Additionally, costly travels are rebranded as necessary 'rescue operations.' Brittas also noted the disappearance of issues like the removal of cess on petroleum products, which were once prominent in public debates.