Gir Somnath Police Under Scrutiny for Negligence, Gujarat CM Encourages New Officers

In a significant development, the Gir Somnath police administration has launched disciplinary proceedings against four officers from the Veraval City Police for alleged negligence, which reportedly contributed to a troubling incident on July 8. The event involved a mob's assault on a State Monitoring Cell (SMC) team.

The confrontation compelled an SMC officer to fire warning shots to control the crowd. Superintendent of Police Jaideepsinh Jadeja sanctioned the suspension of two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and two Head Constables. Authorities have since filed two FIRs against 34 suspects.

Simultaneously, Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, underscored the importance of integrity as he inducted 449 new Unarmed Police Sub-Inspectors. Addressing the officers, Patel highlighted the role of law enforcement in fostering Gujarat's growth, emphasizing peace as a cornerstone for development.