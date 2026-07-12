Tragic Phu Quoc Boat Accident Shakes Indian Tourists and Sparks Political Row

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirms monitoring the boat tragedy near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, leading to several Indian tourist fatalities. He assures the return of victims' bodies. A separate political scandal unfolds in Uttar Pradesh over alleged embezzlement tied to the Ram Mandir donations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 20:20 IST
Tragic Phu Quoc Boat Accident Shakes Indian Tourists and Sparks Political Row
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressed the media on Sunday, expressing deep sorrow over the boat tragedy near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, which resulted in the deaths of several Indian tourists. Naidu assured that efforts are being made to repatriate the victims' bodies to India.

Describing the incident as 'very tragic,' Naidu emphasized the state's vigilant response and coordination with relevant authorities to manage the aftermath. He spoke during a press conference in Mumbai, highlighting the proactive measures being taken in response to the disaster.

The speedboat accident claimed 15 lives, including Indian tourists, as it capsized near Phu Quoc Island. VN Express reported that the vessel, managed by Ocean Pear Island Company, overturned en route from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port. Meanwhile, Naidu also touched upon an unrelated political controversy in Uttar Pradesh over Ram Mandir donation misappropriation. He urged patience as the investigation progresses.

TRENDING

1
Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Global
2
Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Global
4
Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Violence Against Women Emerges as Major Risk to MENAAP's Economic Transformation

OECD Maps Malta's Skills Future with 30 Reforms to Boost Growth, Talent and Investment

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026