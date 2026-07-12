Tragic Phu Quoc Boat Accident Shakes Indian Tourists and Sparks Political Row

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressed the media on Sunday, expressing deep sorrow over the boat tragedy near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, which resulted in the deaths of several Indian tourists. Naidu assured that efforts are being made to repatriate the victims' bodies to India.

Describing the incident as 'very tragic,' Naidu emphasized the state's vigilant response and coordination with relevant authorities to manage the aftermath. He spoke during a press conference in Mumbai, highlighting the proactive measures being taken in response to the disaster.

The speedboat accident claimed 15 lives, including Indian tourists, as it capsized near Phu Quoc Island. VN Express reported that the vessel, managed by Ocean Pear Island Company, overturned en route from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port. Meanwhile, Naidu also touched upon an unrelated political controversy in Uttar Pradesh over Ram Mandir donation misappropriation. He urged patience as the investigation progresses.