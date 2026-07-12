Syria's Political Transition: New Parliament Convenes Amid Challenges

Syria's new parliament met for the first time, marking a significant step in its political shift after President Ahmed al-Sharaa toppled Bashar al-Assad. Despite the assembly's limited powers, it reflects Sharaa's commitment to an inclusive governance model. He supports future elections once feasible, while women make up 10% of lawmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Syrias New Parliament Convened For The First Time On Sunday | Updated: 12-07-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 20:25 IST
Syria's Political Transition: New Parliament Convenes Amid Challenges
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Syria's new parliament convened on Sunday, 19 months after President Ahmed al-Sharaa's rebels overthrew Bashar al-Assad, signaling a crucial phase in the nation's political transition.

Despite its limited powers, the chamber is a pivotal part of Sharaa's vision for an inclusive governance system as Syria moves away from decades-long authoritarian rule under the Assad family. In his speech, Sharaa emphasized the parliament's role as a 'platform for truth and justice.'

While two-thirds of the parliamentary seats were filled by regional electoral colleges, Sharaa appointed the remainder amid challenges posed by post-war displacement. The assembly's current authority is temporary, with plans for a new constitution and general elections once conditions permit.

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