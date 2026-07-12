Chinas Expansive Maritime Claims In The South China Sea Have No Legal Basis

Japan, the Philippines, the U.S., and 11 other countries reaffirmed their rejection of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea, citing the lack of legal basis, marking a decade since an international tribunal ruling favored the Philippines.

The 2016 decision, rendered by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, invalidated China's sweeping territorial claims in the region, yet Beijing has persistently dismissed the ruling as void and without merit.

Recent maritime confrontations have escalated tensions, with countries urging China to respect territorial rights, while Beijing blames external military influences for instability and vows to counter perceived provocations.