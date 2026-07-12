Global Showdown: Nations Challenge China's South China Sea Claims
Several countries, including Japan, the Philippines, and the U.S., affirmed that China's territorial claims in the South China Sea lack legal basis. This comes on the anniversary of a 2016 tribunal ruling favoring the Philippines, a decision China opposed. Tensions remain over maritime rights and regional stability.
Japan, the Philippines, the U.S., and 11 other countries reaffirmed their rejection of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea, citing the lack of legal basis, marking a decade since an international tribunal ruling favored the Philippines.
The 2016 decision, rendered by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, invalidated China's sweeping territorial claims in the region, yet Beijing has persistently dismissed the ruling as void and without merit.
Recent maritime confrontations have escalated tensions, with countries urging China to respect territorial rights, while Beijing blames external military influences for instability and vows to counter perceived provocations.
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