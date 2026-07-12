Tragedy in Energodar: Ukrainian Drone Strike Casualties
Four people were killed and four injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian-controlled town of Energodar, as reported by Alexei Likhachev, head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom. Energodar, home to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, was captured by Russian forces in early 2022.
Tragedy struck the Russian-controlled town of Energodar as four people lost their lives and another four sustained injuries in a recent drone attack, according to Alexei Likhachev, head of Rosatom.
Enerhodar, a strategic location due to its Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, came under Russian control shortly after the 2022 invasion.
This incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region, underscoring the volatility of conflicts involving critical infrastructure.