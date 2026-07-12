Four People Were Killed And A Further Four Were Injured In A Ukrainian Drone Attack On The Russiancontrolled Town Of Energodar

Tragedy struck the Russian-controlled town of Energodar as four people lost their lives and another four sustained injuries in a recent drone attack, according to Alexei Likhachev, head of Rosatom.

Enerhodar, a strategic location due to its Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, came under Russian control shortly after the 2022 invasion.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region, underscoring the volatility of conflicts involving critical infrastructure.