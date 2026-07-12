ABVP Demands NIA Probe into Alleged 'Love Jihad' Murder Case in Uzbekistan

The ABVP calls for a National Investigation Agency probe into the alleged murder of Indian student Savariya Basant in Uzbekistan, citing concerns of an organized 'Love Jihad' conspiracy. They emphasize the need for stringent legal measures to protect Indian students abroad and curb religious conversion pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 23:04 IST
ABVP Demands NIA Probe into Alleged 'Love Jihad' Murder Case in Uzbekistan
ABVP logo (Photo/ X @ABVPVoice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has expressed deep concern following the alleged murder of Indian student Savariya Basant in Uzbekistan. The organization is seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), alleging that the crime may be part of a broader 'Love Jihad' scheme aiming at forced religious conversions.

The ABVP, during its National Executive Council Meeting in Bhubaneswar, stressed the grave national implications of organized attempts at exploitation and illegal religion conversion of women. They are urging the Ministry of External Affairs to work with Uzbekistan authorities for bringing the accused to justice.

The organization also highlighted the urgent need for a systemic approach to protect Indian students overseas, advocating for legal reforms and fast-tracking judicial processes. ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki emphasized the necessity of exposing any organized network behind such acts, underscoring that the protection of women’s rights is paramount.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
2
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
3
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global
4
Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Violence Against Women Emerges as Major Risk to MENAAP's Economic Transformation

OECD Maps Malta's Skills Future with 30 Reforms to Boost Growth, Talent and Investment

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026