ABVP Demands NIA Probe into Alleged 'Love Jihad' Murder Case in Uzbekistan

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has expressed deep concern following the alleged murder of Indian student Savariya Basant in Uzbekistan. The organization is seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), alleging that the crime may be part of a broader 'Love Jihad' scheme aiming at forced religious conversions.

The ABVP, during its National Executive Council Meeting in Bhubaneswar, stressed the grave national implications of organized attempts at exploitation and illegal religion conversion of women. They are urging the Ministry of External Affairs to work with Uzbekistan authorities for bringing the accused to justice.

The organization also highlighted the urgent need for a systemic approach to protect Indian students overseas, advocating for legal reforms and fast-tracking judicial processes. ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki emphasized the necessity of exposing any organized network behind such acts, underscoring that the protection of women’s rights is paramount.