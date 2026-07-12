Families Demand Answers in Air India Flight 171 Investigation

More than a year has passed since the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 claimed 260 lives, prompting nearly 30 families of the victims to send a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. The families, representing the deceased, outlined five demands in the letter, expressing frustration over alleged communication failures and questioning the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The families urged the Ministry to mandate the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to conduct independent simulator validation tests before finalizing the investigation report and insisted on receiving updates every 15 to 30 days. They also called for a timeline on the report's release, the inclusion of a seasoned Boeing 787 pilot with accident investigation experience in the probe, and assurance that families will not be coerced into signing away legal rights against any responsible parties.

The letter expressed a plea for a fair and transparent investigation, with regular communication channels established between the AAIB and the families. The inclusion of independent Full Flight Simulator validation tests, as requested by the Federation of Indian Pilots, was emphasized for verifying the event sequence outlined in the Preliminary Report. The crash occurred on June 12 of the previous year, shortly after the flight took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, leading to the loss of 260 lives, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 individuals on the ground.

In a recent update, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated that the investigation is nearing completion, adhering strictly to international protocols. The AAIB noted significant progress, analyzing evidence and flight recorder data thoroughly. However, families continue to demand truth, transparency, and protection of their rights in this critical investigation.