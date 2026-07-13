Tahir Hussain Convicted in 2020 Delhi Riots Murder Case

In a significant ruling, the Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Monday found former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others guilty in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the northeast Delhi riots in February 2020. The judgement, which led Hussain to break down emotionally, marks a pivotal moment in the high-profile case.

Sharma's body was discovered in a drain amidst the violent upheaval that struck Delhi over three years ago. The conviction against Hussain and his co-defendants comes following a comprehensive FIR lodged by Sharma's father, accusing them of murder and involvement in the riots. Other charges included rioting, unlawful assembly, and promoting enmity between communities.

While Hussain and four others face conviction, six accused have been acquitted of all charges. A detailed judgment is expected to be made public shortly. This case brings closure to one of the many violent incidents during the riots, offering justice to Sharma's family. (ANI)