Tahir Hussain Convicted in 2020 Delhi Riots Murder Case

The Karkardooma Court has convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others for the murder of IB official Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots. Hussain, who showed visible emotions in court, was found guilty of rioting and promoting enmity between communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 20:36 IST
Tahir Hussain Convicted in 2020 Delhi Riots Murder Case
Karkardooma Court Complex (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Monday found former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others guilty in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the northeast Delhi riots in February 2020. The judgement, which led Hussain to break down emotionally, marks a pivotal moment in the high-profile case.

Sharma's body was discovered in a drain amidst the violent upheaval that struck Delhi over three years ago. The conviction against Hussain and his co-defendants comes following a comprehensive FIR lodged by Sharma's father, accusing them of murder and involvement in the riots. Other charges included rioting, unlawful assembly, and promoting enmity between communities.

While Hussain and four others face conviction, six accused have been acquitted of all charges. A detailed judgment is expected to be made public shortly. This case brings closure to one of the many violent incidents during the riots, offering justice to Sharma's family. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026