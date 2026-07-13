Europe Unites: New Air-Defense Coalition Takes Shape Amid Russian Threats

Ukraine and key Western allies have taken a significant step by announcing an air-defense coalition. The coalition's primary goal is to jointly develop a new anti-ballistic missile system that could serve as a cheaper alternative to the U.S. Patriot system. This development comes as Ukraine faces intensified Russian missile threats.

Leaders from 10 countries, including influential European nations such as France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, convened in Paris to launch what they refer to as the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition. Their shared vision is to create a global solution for Europe’s missile defense architecture through collective technological innovation and industrial cooperation.

The announcement highlights the pressing need for improved missile defenses as Russian strikes on Kyiv escalate. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency of deploying the Freyja project, believing it will strengthen Ukraine’s defenses and potentially bring Russia to the negotiating table by diminishing its military leverage.