Geopolitical Tensions Impact Global Markets

Global markets faced turmoil as renewed U.S.-Iran tensions caused stocks to fall and oil prices to rise. The technology sector saw significant sell-offs, while government bond yields rose amid inflation concerns. Market volatility was further influenced by currency fluctuations and upcoming political changes in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 21:49 IST
Geopolitical Tensions Impact Global Markets
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  • United States

Global markets experienced significant turmoil on Monday as tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated. Stocks fell while oil prices surged, driven by renewed exchanges of missile and drone attacks, with Iran closing the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump's announcement of a U.S. naval blockade on Iran further spiked energy prices, compounding investor fears and uncertainty surrounding Middle East geopolitics. Wall Street saw notable declines in major indices, with technology stocks, particularly semiconductors, taking a hit.

Bond yields rose amid concerns over inflation and future Federal Reserve policies. Meanwhile, currency markets reacted to the geopolitical tensions and Britain's impending political transition, adding to the fluidity of the financial landscape.

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