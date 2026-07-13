Tragedy in the Bay: Nine Fishermen Found Dead, Search Continues for Missing Six
The sunken fishing trawler 'FB Joy Maa Kali' was found with nine bodies on board while six fishermen still remain unaccounted for in the Bay of Bengal. The vessel, missing since June 2 due to adverse weather, sparked a frantic search operation off the coast of South 24 Parganas.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, the bodies of nine fishermen were retrieved from the submerged fishing trawler 'FB Joy Maa Kali' in the Bay of Bengal, authorities confirmed on Monday. Meanwhile, a search operation for six missing fishermen continues. The trawler was located near Rakteshwar Char in the South 24 Parganas district, after it disappeared on June 2 amid adverse weather conditions.
The trawler, which set sail from Shankarpur Fishing Harbour with 15 crew members, lost contact during its return under a weather warning. The Kakdwip Fishermen Welfare Association Secretary, Bijan Maiti, revealed that 'Joy Maa Kali' became separated from other vessels due to a suspected mechanical failure, leading to the crisis.
After being located, the trawler was brought ashore at Gobardhanpur, where nine bodies were discovered and taken to Kakdwip hospital morgue for post-mortem. The bereaved families have been notified. As the search for the remaining six continues, officials fear a rise in the death toll, casting a pall of mourning over the community.