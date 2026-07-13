Tragedy in the Bay: Nine Fishermen Found Dead, Search Continues for Missing Six

In a tragic incident, the bodies of nine fishermen were retrieved from the submerged fishing trawler 'FB Joy Maa Kali' in the Bay of Bengal, authorities confirmed on Monday. Meanwhile, a search operation for six missing fishermen continues. The trawler was located near Rakteshwar Char in the South 24 Parganas district, after it disappeared on June 2 amid adverse weather conditions.

The trawler, which set sail from Shankarpur Fishing Harbour with 15 crew members, lost contact during its return under a weather warning. The Kakdwip Fishermen Welfare Association Secretary, Bijan Maiti, revealed that 'Joy Maa Kali' became separated from other vessels due to a suspected mechanical failure, leading to the crisis.

After being located, the trawler was brought ashore at Gobardhanpur, where nine bodies were discovered and taken to Kakdwip hospital morgue for post-mortem. The bereaved families have been notified. As the search for the remaining six continues, officials fear a rise in the death toll, casting a pall of mourning over the community.