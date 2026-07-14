Legacy of a Luminary: Tribute to RSS Leader Prof. Rajendra Singh on His Death Anniversary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday commemorated the death anniversary of Prof. Rajendra Singh, famously known as 'Rajju Bhaiya'. Singh, who served as the fourth Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was remembered for his unyielding commitment to his country, community, and organization.

Singh, an esteemed physicist and educator, was celebrated for his organizational prowess and nationalistic values. He promoted Swadeshi, Gramodaya, and an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Defence Minister took to social media platform X to highlight how Rajju Bhaiya's ideals continue to inspire many.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also praised Singh for enriching the RSS and his steadfast devotion to national service. A former academic and participant in the Quit India Movement, Rajju Bhaiya's journey with the RSS began in 1966, eventually leading to his leadership as Sarsanghchalak from 1994 until 2000.