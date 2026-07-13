India, Japan Deepen Defence Partnership at Tokyo Policy Dialogue

India and Japan have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding defence cooperation after holding the 8th India-Japan Defence Policy Dialogue in Tokyo on 13 July 2026, reflecting the growing strategic importance of their partnership in an increasingly complex Indo-Pacific security environment.

The Indian delegation was led by Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, while Japan was represented by Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs Mr Kano Koji. The meeting provided an opportunity to review the progress made since the previous dialogue and identify new areas where both countries can strengthen practical cooperation under their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Sub-headline 2: Indo-Pacific security and emerging technologies remain key priorities

The discussions covered a wide range of defence issues, with both sides exchanging views on regional and global security developments and assessing how closer cooperation can contribute to stability across the Indo-Pacific. Military-to-military exchanges, coordination between joint headquarters, maritime cooperation, defence exercises, capacity building, and defence equipment and technology collaboration formed an important part of the dialogue, alongside conversations on maritime technologies and stronger institutional engagement.

India and Japan also explored opportunities to work more closely in emerging sectors that are becoming increasingly important for modern defence. Defence industrial collaboration, technological innovation, cyber security, space, and other strategic domains featured prominently in the discussions, reflecting the shared interest in building future-ready defence capabilities while encouraging greater collaboration between industries and research institutions.

Both delegations acknowledged the steady growth in bilateral defence ties and agreed that regular high-level meetings continue to play an important role in maintaining momentum. They also reviewed preparations and possible outcomes for upcoming ministerial engagements, including the India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue expected later this year.

Defence Secretary meets Japanese Defence Minister during Tokyo visit

During his visit, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Japan's Defence Minister Mr. Shinjiro Koizumi and conveyed greetings from India's Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh. He also extended an invitation for the Japanese Defence Minister to visit India at the earliest opportunity, reaffirming the shared commitment of both governments to deepen defence relations across priority areas.

The Defence Secretary began his visit by laying a wreath at the Self-Defense Forces Memorial Stone in Tokyo, paying tribute to members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces who lost their lives in service to their country. The gesture reflected the mutual respect that continues to shape defence ties between the two nations.

India appreciated Japan's sustained engagement in the defence sector, while the Japanese side reiterated its commitment to expanding cooperation across areas of shared strategic interest. Both countries also renewed their support for a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific founded on respect for international law, reinforcing their shared vision for peace, security and stability across the region.