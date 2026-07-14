Gujarat Celebrates Grey Hornbill Comeback in Wildlife Conservation Triumph

The Gujarat Forest Department has achieved another milestone in wildlife conservation by successfully reintroducing the Indian Grey Hornbill into the Gir forests. For the first time in over 60 years, these birds are not only surviving but also breeding in the wild, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has renewed its focus on endangered wildlife recovery through scientific conservation, habitat restoration, and community participation. Gujarat's Minister for Forests and Environment, Arjun Modhwadia, highlighted the progress made under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, emphasizing the successful adaptation and breeding of Grey Hornbills in the Gir landscape.

A study titled 'Reintroduction of Indian Grey Hornbills in Gir, India' documents the efforts led by the Gujarat Forest Department. The programme involved releasing 40 hornbills in phases, monitored through satellite transmitters. Research shows these birds are beginning to establish stable territories, playing a critical role in seed dispersal and forest regeneration.