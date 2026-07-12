Gujarat's Tribute to Tribal Leader: A Blend of Heritage and Education

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday paid his respects at a memorial event for the late Mohansinh Rathwa, an esteemed tribal social worker and former minister, at Shri Mohansinh Chhotubhai Rathwa Arts and Science College in Chhota Udepur. The event saw attendance from prominent leaders, including BJP Gujarat President Jagdish Vishwakarma and Rajya Sabha MP Mukeshbhai Rathwa, among others, who gathered to honor Rathwa's legacy.

Concurrent with these tributes, Patel participated in the 'Back to School Mission' campaign, interacting with twelve re-enrolled students in Banaskantha district. This initiative, as revealed by a Gujarat CMO press release, seeks to address educational dropouts, with the Chief Minister engaging directly with students and parents to better understand and alleviate such issues.

During his engagement, Patel emphasized the significance of girls' education for societal development, reflecting Prime Minister Modi's inclusive educational policies, such as the Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav campaigns. He stressed the parental duty to guarantee regular schooling and instilled in young minds the potential for academic excellence.