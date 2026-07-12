Amit Shah Champions Sustainable Development at APMC Amrit Mahotsav

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a new vegetable sub-yard as part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Dahegam, Gandhinagar district, Gujarat. This event is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi,' aiming to bolster farmer welfare, as highlighted in the government's latest release.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Dahegam APMC Chairman Sumeru Amin, cooperative representatives, and APMC members will also attend the ceremony. As part of the program, Shah will participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign by planting a sapling and inaugurating the new APMC vegetable sub-yard.

Besides the inauguration, Shah is expected to unveil a commemorative publication marking the APMC's Amrit Mahotsav. He will engage with the Dahegam APMC Board members. The day's earlier activities saw Shah lead a plantation drive of 1.25 crore trees under Ahmedabad's 'Mission Five Million Trees' and unveil development projects valued at approximately Rs 405 crore. Further initiatives include the launch of 101 Oxygen Parks and 155 AC Electric BRTS buses, promoting environmental conservation and urban development.