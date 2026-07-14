Temple Offering Scandal Sparks Political Clash in Uttarakhand

The financial scandal surrounding temple offerings at Badrinath Dham has now become a heated political debate. Accusations have flown between Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal and Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Hemant Dwivedi. Godiyal, a former chairman himself, has promised transparency and accountability regarding the allegations against him.

The alleged misappropriation of donations was initially highlighted by Bhairav Sena's Sandeep Khatri, leading to a public outcry and political strife. The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee first formed an inquiry team, followed by a high-level investigation initiated by the state government, which has already led to some arrests.

As the investigation widens, several temple employees, including the arrested Pramod Nautiyal, have been scrutinized for their suspicious activities captured on CCTV. The investigation aims to piece together the full scope of the alleged irregularities, reviewing footage from multiple days to uncover any broader conspiracies within the temple management.