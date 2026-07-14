Deve Gowda's Plea: Halt Bidadi Township Land Acquisition Amid Farmer-Official Tensions

Amid escalating tensions over the proposed Bidadi Township project in Ramanagara district, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda has called on Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to halt land acquisition activities. He emphasized the need to address concerns about farmer intimidation during surveys.

Expressing 'deep concern,' Deve Gowda highlighted the friction between farmers and government officials during a recent survey in Mandalhalli village. He alleged that the authorities have been registering FIRs against dissenting farmers, heightening tensions. Farmers from Bidadi and surrounding areas fear losing ancestral lands without fair consultation and compensation.

The JD(S) leader urged for an immediate suspension of the Joint Measurement Survey and acquisition proceedings until discussions are organized with farmers and local representatives. Gowda proposed an all-party meeting to resolve misunderstandings around the township plan and insisted on withdrawing FIRs against protesting farmers.

Hostilities flared on July 13 when officials arrived in Mandalhalli to conduct the Bidadi Township survey, leading to clashes and damage to government vehicles. While officials push for the township citing Bengaluru’s growth needs, opposition leaders, including JD(S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, accuse the government of taking 'anti-farmer' actions.

Responding to allegations, Shivakumar clarified that the project isn’t about forced acquisition and invited discussions on compensation and rehabilitation. The Congress government views the township as vital to relieving Bengaluru’s congestion and boosting the economy. Nevertheless, political debate rages on, with calls for project withdrawal from both JD(S) and BJP camps.