Jammu Court Demands Records on Fake Silver Offerings at Vaishno Devi Shrine

The Jammu court has summoned a Crime Branch officer with records on alleged fake silver offerings worth Rs 500 crore at the Vaishno Devi shrine. Advocate Deepak Sharma's complaint spurred the inquiry, citing possible misappropriation of silver donations and demanding an FIR and comprehensive investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 15:54 IST
Jammu Court Demands Records on Fake Silver Offerings at Vaishno Devi Shrine
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Shrine (photo/Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Shrine Board). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Jammu Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, led by Munish Kumar Manhas, has called for a personal appearance from a Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch inquiry officer. The Court demands records related to reports of allegedly bogus silver offerings valued at approximately Rs 500 crore at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

Advocate Deepak Sharma stirred the inquiry by filing a comprehensive complaint with top police officials. He alleged serious offences, such as cheating and breach of trust, surrounding silver donations at the shrine. Despite procedural forwarding, no substantial actions had followed, prompting Sharma to seek judicial intervention for an investigation.

The Court's directive follows concerns that around 20 tonnes of alleged silver might predominantly be counterfeit. The complaint suggests possible pilfering or dilution with inferior materials like cadmium. The grievance extends to probing vendors and officials to ascertain accountability in this high-stakes case.

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