ECI Sanctions Special Honorarium for Electoral Roll Revision Officers

The Election Commission of India has approved a one-time honorarium of ₹6,000 for Booth Level Officers and their supervisors. This decision, following the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, affects participants across several states and Union Territories, emphasizing a collaborative approach involving electors, political parties, and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 18:52 IST
ECI Sanctions Special Honorarium for Electoral Roll Revision Officers
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sanctioned a special one-time honorarium of ₹6,000 for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and their supervisors as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.

This announcement was directed to Chief Electoral Officers across several states and Union Territories, highlighting the scale of work undertaken in the SIR exercise.

The revision process affects over 36 crore electors and aligns with the Census's house listing activities, ensuring comprehensive electoral roll updates.

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