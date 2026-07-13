Karnataka Election Overhaul Sparks Political Tensions

Karnataka Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah refutes allegations of misconduct in the state's voter roll revision, emphasizing adherence to Election Commission (EC) oversight. Opposition claims Congress pressure on Booth Level Officers to inflate voter rolls. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asserts government's non-interference, highlighting efforts to aid marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 12:56 IST
Karnataka Election Overhaul Sparks Political Tensions
Karnataka Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah has dismissed allegations levied by the opposition regarding irregularities in the state's voter roll revision process. He assured that the government prioritizes inclusion and oversight by the Election Commission of India (ECI), ensuring no genuine voter is left out.

Addressing concerns about potential misuse of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Siddaramaiah contended that the transparency of the process is maintained as enumeration forms are subject to review by the ECI. He insisted that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative is aimed at securing rightful voting credentials for eligible residents.

The opposition has accused Congress of manipulating BLOs to illegally expand votership, potentially raising concerns about partisan advantage. Meanwhile, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has reinforced the administration's commitment to a legitimate process, underscoring the support being extended to underprivileged communities through governmental awareness initiatives.

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