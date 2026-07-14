Mexico Urges U.S. Action on Fatalities in Immigration Custody

Mexico has officially begun filing criminal complaints with U.S. state prosecutors concerning the deaths of its citizens in immigration custody, according to the foreign ministry's announcement on Tuesday.

The Mexican government has also dispatched cease-and-desist letters to U.S. detention centers where Mexican nationals have met untimely deaths. This legal action follows the reported deaths of at least 14 Mexican nationals while detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with several others killed during enforcement operations, including a recent fatal shooting by an ICE agent in Houston.

In a significant move, President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed Mexico's strategy to heighten its response last Friday, asserting that the government should not disregard the deaths of its citizens. Additionally, the Mexican foreign minister has reached out to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, seeking an investigation into the fatalities and soliciting intervention from the Human Rights Council.