Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Talks Intensify Amidst Speculation

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met former CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru to discuss potential cabinet expansion. The duo is set to engage with the Congress high command in New Delhi. Amidst speculation, decisions are anticipated based on regional balance and performance, with a stern warning against lobbying for ministerial positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:42 IST
Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Talks Intensify Amidst Speculation
Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar with former CM Siddaramaiah (Photo/Karnataka CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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In a significant political development, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held a crucial meeting with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his Bengaluru residence on Wednesday. The discussion aimed to address the growing anticipation and speculation surrounding a possible cabinet expansion within the state.

According to reliable sources, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are scheduled to meet with the Congress high command in New Delhi on July 18 to deliberate on the cabinet reshuffle. This meeting underscores the seriousness and urgency with which the matter is being approached by the state leaders.

While speculation continues about potential changes, Karnataka State Minister Satish Jarkiholi emphasized the inevitability of the expansion. Meanwhile, senior Congress officials have cautioned against lobbying for posts, stressing decisions will prioritize regional balance, social diversity, and past performance. The current Karnataka cabinet includes 14 members, among them Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Home Minister Priyank Kharge.

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