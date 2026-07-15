High Court Petition Challenges Surveillance at Delhi Protest Site

In a striking legal move, Aishe Ghosh, former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University's student union, has filed a petition with the Delhi High Court accusing the Delhi Police of unrelenting surveillance of protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Ghosh's legal representatives, Subhash Chandran KR and Anirudh KP, lodged the plea as students staged peaceful protests led by activist Abhijeet Dipke of the Cockroach Janta Party. According to the petition, the Delhi Police set up a surveillance tower and recorded the protesters' every move without legal grounds.

The petition claims such monitoring infringes on fundamental rights and has a chilling effect, especially on students. It urges the court to suspend all surveillance and mandate legal safeguards for protesters, while highlighting breaches of constitutional rights to free speech and assembly.