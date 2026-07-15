India Embraces Semicon 2.0: A Bold Move Towards Semiconductor Self-Reliance

In a historic move, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned the Semicon 2.0 initiative, ushering India's first holistic approach to revolutionizing the semiconductor industry. As per HCL co-founder Ajai Chowdhry, this milestone represents a step toward creating a comprehensive ecosystem that encompasses the entire value chain from design to materials.

Chowdhry praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their enduring vision which led to the approval of Semicon 2.0. With an investment of Rs 1,27,500 crore for Semicon 2.0 and Rs 62,500 crore for the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS), the government earmarked a total of Rs 2,19,353 crore for technological advancement.

Chowdhry emphasized the boost in design and research, notably in chip design, providing clear strategic direction and incentives to elevate Indian brands in the global market. Alongside, the MPMS aims to enhance domestic value addition, ensuring the growth of the Indian manufacturing ecosystem.