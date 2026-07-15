India Embraces Semicon 2.0: A Bold Move Towards Semiconductor Self-Reliance

The Union Cabinet has approved Semicon 2.0, marking India's first comprehensive ecosystem approach in the semiconductor sector. With a significant outlay to boost chip design and R&D, this initiative aims for a robust and self-reliant industry. HCL's Ajai Chowdhry applauds the government's visionary move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:49 IST
India Embraces Semicon 2.0: A Bold Move Towards Semiconductor Self-Reliance
Ajai Chowdhry (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a historic move, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned the Semicon 2.0 initiative, ushering India's first holistic approach to revolutionizing the semiconductor industry. As per HCL co-founder Ajai Chowdhry, this milestone represents a step toward creating a comprehensive ecosystem that encompasses the entire value chain from design to materials.

Chowdhry praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their enduring vision which led to the approval of Semicon 2.0. With an investment of Rs 1,27,500 crore for Semicon 2.0 and Rs 62,500 crore for the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS), the government earmarked a total of Rs 2,19,353 crore for technological advancement.

Chowdhry emphasized the boost in design and research, notably in chip design, providing clear strategic direction and incentives to elevate Indian brands in the global market. Alongside, the MPMS aims to enhance domestic value addition, ensuring the growth of the Indian manufacturing ecosystem.

TRENDING

1
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
2
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
3
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
4
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026