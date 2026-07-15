Bringing Innovation to Rural Minds: A Mobile Science Revolution in Pandariya

A new era of technological enlightenment is set to dawn in Pandariya constituency as a mobile science laboratory, spearheaded by BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra, embarks on its mission to educate young minds in remote and forest areas. This initiative, dubbed 'Bhawna Didi Ki Science Pathshala,' aims to bring the wonders of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics directly to the doorstep of eager learners.

The 'Science Pathshala' on wheels was officially launched by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who joined MLA Bohra in highlighting the transformative potential of this project. The mobile lab, backed by Bhawna Samaj Sevi Sansthan, the NGO run by MLA Bohra, will visit schools across the region offering structured, intensive five-day camps to teach AI, robotics, and other futuristic technologies. The initiative targets 5,000 to 6,000 students annually, providing them with a hands-on introduction to modern science.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Sai praised MLA Bohra's forward-thinking dedication to educational reform, particularly in bringing state-of-the-art technology education to government school students. As the mobile lab visits middle, high, and higher secondary schools, it promises to bridge educational gaps and position Pandariya's youth at the forefront of technological innovation.